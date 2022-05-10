KTR advises youth to stay away from social media for next six months

Mahabubnagar: Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao advised the youth to stay away from social media for next six months and to focus on the job notification for securing a government job.

KTR was speaking at a coaching centre set up by the Shanta Narayan Goud Trust for providing the quality coaching for the aspiring youth who are preparing for the different job notifications in the town on Monday.

The IT Minister, popularly known as KTR, said that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao nodded to fill up about 90,000 government posts in a stipulated period and it would be the best opportunity for the youth to grab a job by studying hard.

” I request the youth to stay away from social media for the next six months and to focus on the current job notification. Your life will be changed once you get the job,” KTR said.

Later, KTR distributed the study material to job aspirants and conveyed his best wishes to them.

Responding to the request made by Excise Minister Srinivas Goud who urged KTR, who also holds the portfolio of Municipal Administration, to allocate adequate funds for the development of Mahabubnagar town, the Minister promised that his department would look into the matter and steps would be taken for allocation of funds.

KTR said the development is going on at the brisk pace in Mahbubnagar town and expressed confidence that the face of town will be changed drastically under the guidance of Minister Srinivas Goud in the days to come.

Earlier, KTR hoisted the TRS party flag at Bus station in the town. MLAs Laxma Reddy, Guvvala Balaraju, Aala Venteshwara Reddy and Patnam Narender Reddy, MP Manne Srinivas Reddy and party senior leaders were present.