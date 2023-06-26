KTR applauds speedy progress of Foxconn plant construction in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao on Sunday expressed happiness over the speedy progress of Foxconn Manufacturing plant construction works at Kongara Kalan on the outskirts of Hyderabad and shared a video of construction works at the site on the Twitter.

The State Government signed a pact with Foxconn on March 2 for setting up the company’s manufacturing facility. On May 15, the groundbreaking ceremony of the Foxconn Interconnect Technology’s electronics manufacturing facility was held at Kongara Kalan.

KT Rama Rao said the ‘Telangana speed’ to which Foxconn chairman Young Liu had alluded to was being adopted well by his team as well.

“Just over a month ago, we had broken ground for the Foxconn plant at Kongara Kalan in RR District… Happy to share a glimpse of the brisk progress of the project…“Telangana speed” that the Foxconn chairman Mr. Young Liu alluded to is being adopted well by his team as well” KTR tweeted.