KTR asks CMDA to suspend responsible officer over ‘birthday memo’ controversy

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for Industries on Friday reacted to the ‘birthday memo’ controversy and remarked that he is the last person to encourage sycophancy in politics or administration.

Have asked @cmdatelangana to suspend the MC for his absurd behaviour,” KTR wrote on Twitter.

Four staff members of the Bellampalli Municipal Council on Monday were issued a show cause memo after they did not attend the birthday celebration event in honour of Telangana industries minister KT Rama Rao (KTR). The memo demanded an explanation from the employees for not turning up for the event.

The News Minute reported that the four staff members named T Rajeshwari, S Purnachandar, A Mohan and Sravan were asked to provide an explanation on why action should not be taken against them. The memo allegedly said, “Disciplinary action will be taken against you and your superiors will be informed if you don’t respond to this memo.”

Videos shared on Twitter showed school children being made to chant “Jai KCR, Jai KTR and Jai Mallanna” slogans during birthday celebrations organised by state employment minister Ch Malla Reddy.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) state president Dr RS Praveen Kumar tweeted, “Memos seeking why they have not attended KTR’s birthday? Is it democracy or monarchy? On the other hand when some small employees invite for their children’s birthday intelligence officers will show up and those employees will get memos asking why RSP was invited .. What is this?”

Taking the cue, Telangana Bharatiya Janta Party said that there was no limit to KTR’s hypocrisy.