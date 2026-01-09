KTR assures support to MANUU students amid land row

Hyderabad: Students of Moulana Azad National Urdu University on Friday, January 9, warned that they will intensify their protest if the Telangana government does not drop its move to take back 50 acres from the university.

A group of students from the university on Friday called on Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao to discuss their plan of action over the show-cause notice issued to the university authorities by the state government.

Revenue authorities recently sent a show-cause notice to MANUU Registrar Ishtiaq Ahmad seeking an explanation as to why vacant land within the campus in Manikonda village, Gandipet mandal, should not be resumed, as it has not been used for the purpose for which it was allotted.

The students voiced concern over the state government’s move and told the BRS leader that it posed a threat to the future of the university.

Talking to reporters, a student leader claimed that he received threatening calls after he announced that they would launch a protest over the notice. He said that they see “no difference between the policies of the BJP government at the Centre and the Congress government in Telangana”.

Stating that 60,000 students from across the country are studying at MANNU, he warned that if any attempt was made to harm the interests of the university, the image of the Congress party would be tarnished all over India.

KT Rama Rao alleged that the Congress government is trying to weaken MANUU, the only Urdu university in the country and a “jewel of Hyderabad”.

He accused the Congress government of trying to illegally acquire 50 acres of the university land for a real estate business. KTR remarked that the state government has become a “serial land grabber, like a serial killer.”

“The Congress government has made it a practice to seize the lands of all universities. First, it took the land of the Agriculture University, citing the High Court. It then tried to seize 400 acres of Hyderabad Central University. But due to the students’ protests, public opposition, and the intervention of the Supreme Court, it was temporarily stopped,” he said.

The BRS leader said even though the Supreme Court said that the Rs 10,000 crore land scam took place in the Hyderabad Central University, the Central government has not yet initiated any investigation.

Stating that the state government is acting like a real estate broker, taking over the lands of educational institutions, KTR assured MANUU students that BRS will stand with them.

KTR also gave the assurance that after BRS returns to power, it will provide the necessary funds from the state government for the expansion of the university.

He wanted to know why Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who claims to be the protector of minorities in the country, was allowing the Congress government in Telangana to encroach upon MANUU land. “Is this your Mohabbat Ki Dukaan. Is weakening a university where minority students from all states of the country come to study, your idea of protection?” he asked Rahul Gandhi.