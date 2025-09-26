KTR blames CM Revanth for L&T exit from Hyderabad Metro

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Friday, September 2, squarely blamed chief minister A Revanth Reddy for L&T’s abrupt exit from the Hyderabad Metro Rail project, alleging that his “vindictive and arrogant politics” had pushed Telangana into an additional debt burden of Rs 15,000 crore.

‘Revanth’s vendetta derailed Metro’

Speaking at Telangana Bhavan, the BRS working president said the Congress government’s harassment of the world-renowned infrastructure giant had crippled the city’s most vital urban transport system.

“L&T was willing to repair the Medigadda barrage at its own cost, which would have ruined Revanth Reddy’s propaganda against Kaleshwaram. From that moment, the chief minister developed vengeance, scrapped Airport Metro, blackmailed the company, and ultimately forced its exit,” KTR alleged.

BRS recalls its support for Hyderabad Metro

KTR highlighted how the Hyderabad Metro had evolved under the BRS rule. “When we came to power in 2014, only 20-25 per cent of the work was done. With KCR’s assurance, the project was completed in phases, inaugurated by the Prime Minister in 2017. Even during COVID-19, we stood by L&T with a Rs 3,000 crore soft loan, ensuring operations continued. Today, Hyderabad’s Metro connects 69 km with 5 lakh daily passengers,” he said.

In sharp contrast, he accused the Congress government of “sabotaging” the Airport Metro, undermining expansion, and targeting L&T “to capture 280 acres of valuable Metro land.”

‘Debt burden without gain’

Terming the decision financially reckless, KTR said the government had overnight turned a Rs 20,000 crore asset into a Rs 15,000 crore liability.

“Without Cabinet approval and with hidden deals at play, Telangana’s debt of Rs 2.2 lakh crore has been raised further only to serve private interests. The people deserve to know what kickbacks were involved,” he said, demanding a central inquiry.

‘BRS to fight for Metro’s future’

Asserting that the BRS will not allow the Metro “to become a victim of political vendetta, KTR vowed to take the issue to the people.

“Hyderabad identified itself with the Metro, and citizens know who protected it and who has now sabotaged it. Even in the Jubilee Hills bypoll, people will give a fitting reply,” he declared.