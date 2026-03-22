KTR blames Congress for farmer suicide in Telangana

Hyderabad: Bharat Rahtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Sunday, March 22, blamed the Congress government for farmer suicide in Telangana.

The former Telangana minister blamed the Congress for not implementing the Rythu Bandhu scheme and running a “Robbers rule”. In a post on X, the Sircilla MLA shared a video of Ganapati, a farmer from Adilabad from 2025, in which the farmer narrated his ordeal to the media. He died by suicide on March 18.

KTR questioned the Congress government over not procuring crops from the farmers and said, “If the Congress government continues to harass by not procuring the crop like this, he wept, saying he had no option left but death.”

He termed the farmers’ suicide as state-sponsored murder.

Earlier, the BRS held a protest demanding maize procurement ahead of the budget session of the Telangana Assembly, demanding the government procure maize at the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The BRS moved an adjournment motion accusing the Congress government of negligence in maize procurement. On March 21, BRS MLA T Harish Rao claimed that the Telangana government opened procurement centers after being pressured by the BRS.