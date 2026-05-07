KTR booked over ‘derogatory remarks’ against Rahul Gandhi

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) was booked on Wednesday, May 6, for alleged derogatory remarks against Rahul Gandhi.

The Subedari Police in Hanamkonda has registered a case against the Sircilla MLA after he allegedly made “derogatory remarks” against Gandhi, even though he questioned the unfulfilled promises of the Congress government in Telangana and the non-implementation of declarations the party made before elections.

Based on a complaint filed by Warangal West MLA, Nayini Rajendar Reddy, the Subedari Police registered a case under sections 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage the religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or beliefs), 352 (intentional insult aimed at provoking a breach of peace), 353(2) (making statements, rumours or reports that cause public mischief and create hatred or enmity between different groups), 351(2)(criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intetion).

KTR’s remark

While addressing the Farmers’ Struggle Conference in Warangal on Wednesday, May 6, KTR accused Rahul Gandhi of going back on his word and said, “The Congress made fake promises to secure votes and resorted to cheating.”

“Where did the declaration go? Why is your Chief Minister cheating the farmers? It has been two years since the Congress came to power. Did the government fulfil promises made to the farmers?” the MLA asked.

He demanded that the 34 promises that Congress made to the farmers in its “Warangal Rythu Declaration” be implemented immediately. He also sought the clearance of Rythu Bharosa crop input financial assistance to farmers, which was left pending for three crop seasons since the Congress has been in power.

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The former Telangana minister demanded that the government procure all Rabi 2025-26 crops, including maize, paddy, jowar, cotton and chickpea, without imposing any conditions.

Also stressing that the Telangana government hasn’t paid Rs 1,200 crore as a bonus to the farmers for producing fine-grain paddy in the Rabi 2024-25 season, KTR demanded that all varieties of fine-grain paddy be given a bonus of Rs 500 per quintal in the present Rabi 2025-26 season, without restricting it to only eight varieties.

He also demanded the state government to waive all farm loans above Rs 2 lakh, which he claimed were yet to be waived, and to revive the Rythu Bima farmers’ life insurance scheme introduced by former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR).