KTR calls for grand celebration of Diksha Divas on November 29

Hyderabad: The BRS Working President KT Rama Rao has called upon party cadres to celebrate the Diksha Divas (Day of Protest) on November 29 in a grand manner across all constituency centres in the state.

This event is significant as it marks a pivotal moment in the struggle for Telangana’s statehood.

On November 29, 2009, K Chandrashekar Rao, the then-president of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now BRS), undertook an indefinite hunger strike that ignited a renewed movement and laid a strong foundation for achieving statehood, BRS said in a press release.

“This act of protest was not just a personal sacrifice; it became a rallying point for the people of Telangana, mobilizing support and enthusiasm for the cause,” the party added.