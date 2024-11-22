KTR calls for grand celebration of Diksha Divas on November 29

KTR calls for unity and celebration for the November 29 event.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 22nd November 2024 8:08 am IST
KTR questions the silence of PM Modi and leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi on the attacks on farmers protesting against Pharma Village in Lagcherla and its surrounding villages of Kodangal constituency.

Hyderabad: The BRS Working President KT Rama Rao has called upon party cadres to celebrate the Diksha Divas (Day of Protest) on November 29 in a grand manner across all constituency centres in the state.

This event is significant as it marks a pivotal moment in the struggle for Telangana’s statehood.

On November 29, 2009, K Chandrashekar Rao, the then-president of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now BRS), undertook an indefinite hunger strike that ignited a renewed movement and laid a strong foundation for achieving statehood, BRS said in a press release.

“This act of protest was not just a personal sacrifice; it became a rallying point for the people of Telangana, mobilizing support and enthusiasm for the cause,” the party added.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 22nd November 2024 8:08 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button