KTR calls for resurvey of castes in Telangana, says will participate with KCR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Sunday, February 9, called for a resurvey of castes in Telangana.

He claimed that the caste survey conducted by the Congress government had failed contrary to the Kamareddy Declaration promises. Stating that the BC population had been reduced by around five percent.

He said he would take part in the caste survey along with former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhara Rao.

The Sircilla MLA demanded the resurvey be done in the next one month. Addressing the media in Hyderabad, the former Telangana minister said, “Justice can be done to BCs if Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi want it.”

He said that the Congress can bring a constitutional amendment to that. Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy has purposefully reduced the number of BCs.

“The BRS conveyed its dissatisfaction with the Congress’s failure to provide 42 percent reservation in the Legislative Assembly and Council. The survey is riddled with mistakes and is not worth being written about. No BC will accept it as it renders injustice to them,” KTR added.

KTR reminded the Congress of the Kamareddy Declaration and said that the BCs and MBCs fear that their share in government schemes, ration cards and housing allotment, among others, would fall, while the Revanth Reddy government is blaming us for their follies.

The BRS working president criticised the Congress government over its alleged failure to provide funds to the corporation of each caste in Telangana. The Telangana government failed to give even 50 paise while the promise was to allocate Rs 50 crore to the corporation of each caste.

“Around 22 lakh people are missing from the survey. If the government does a resurvey of castes scientifically we will participate in it. BRS had given 50 per cent seats to BCs at the party level. The party gave six seats to BCs in the recent parliament polls,” KTR remarked

“The Congress, after promising 34 seats, gave only 19 seats, of them five are in Hyderabad’s Old City,” he concluded.

Telangana Caste Survey concludes

The recently concluded caste survey in Telangana revealed that 56.33 percent (1,99,85,767 people) of the state’s population belongs to the Backward Class. The Socio-Economic, Educational, Employment, Political, and Caste (SEEEPC) survey released by state civil supplies minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday, February 2 covered 96.9 households in Telangana and surveyed 3,54,77,554 individuals.

According to the survey, the Scheduled Castes (SCs) comprise 17.43 percent (61,84,319) and Scheduled Tribes of 10.45 percent (37,05,929) of Telangana’s population.