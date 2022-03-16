KTR calls on BJP to join hands for Hyderabad’s development

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister for Municipal Administer & Urban Development KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Wednesday urged Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) corporators to join hands for the development of the city.

The minister asked the BJP corporators to seek funds worth Rs 10,000 crore from their central leadership for Hyderabad’s development. “BJP leaders including Union minister G Kishan Reddy would be felicitated if they manage to procure funds for the development of the state,” he remarked.

KTR reiterated that the Centre was yet to release funds for flood relief, adding that the state government will spend Rs 1000 crore for revamping the stormwater drains. “Centre being the bigger government could chip in with double the share,” he said.

Speaking at the foundation-stone laying ceremony for the Strategic Nala Development Program (SNDP) at Bandlaguda, KTR said, “Proposal to set up the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) in LB Nagar constituency was approved and It would be inaugurated in 18 months’ time, said the minister.

He further said that once TIMS Hospital is constructed in the area, it would save travel time for the residents as they wouldn’t need to go to Gandhi Hospital or NIMS for healthcare. “A series of flyovers and underpasses were also built with Rs 672 crores in the area” he added.