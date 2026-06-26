KTR calls out Congress’ poll promise of rights for assigned lands

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) has accused the Congress of not only failing to implement its election manifesto assurance of giving absolute rights to the farmers owning assigned lands, but also forcefully acquiring assigned lands from the marginalised sections in the name of industrial development.

“If the state government is genuinely committed to industrial development, it should first issue pattas to eligible farmers, pay fair compensation and acquire land only with the consent of farmers,” KTR said, while addressing a meeting of party workers on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and party membership enrollment efforts in Parigi town of Vikarabad district on Friday, June 26.

Addressing the gathering, KTR accused the Congress government of illegally acquiring assigned lands in Parigi assembly constituency under the supervision of the local Congress MLA.

KTR hoped that the alleged atrocities committed in Lagacharla under Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s leadership will never be forgotten. He alleged that farmers who refused to part with their lands in Lagacharla were subjected to police cases, harassment and physical attacks. He further alleged that the tribal Lambada youth were imprisoned and even denied proper medical care while in custody.

He asserted that BRS would strongly oppose any attempt to forcibly acquire assigned lands from poor families in Parigi. He announced that the BRS would extend full support to the affected farmers and, if necessary, pursue legal action against what he described as illegal land acquisition by the Congress government and the local MLA.

Recalling BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao’s caution before the 2023 assembly elections on trusting the Congress, KTR said that the party had failed to honour the promises it made during the election campaign.

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On irrigation, KTR alleged that while the previous BRS government had planned to extend irrigation to Parigi through a gravity-based project, the present Congress government has replaced it with a Rs 4,400 crore lift irrigation scheme, primarily to generate commissions.

KTR urged the people not to allow themselves to be deceived repeatedly, saying it was time to unite and fight against the Congress government’s failures. He appealed to the party workers to work with the goal of bringing KCR back to power and restoring Telangana’s development trajectory.

He warned that if false cases continued to be filed against BRS workers, his party would hold those responsible accountable through legal means. He also assured the party cadre that he would personally take the responsibility for safeguarding their future within the party and ensuring that the deserving workers received due recognition and organisational responsibilities in the future.