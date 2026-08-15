KTR: Congress MLAs themselves exposing corruption is serious

Hyderabad: BRS working president K T Rama Rao on Saturday, August 15, said that instances of corruption and irregularities in Telangana being highlighted by legislators from the ruling Congress is a serious development.

Addressing the media at the Telangana Bhavan, KTR said he agreed with Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy, adding that allegations coming from the ruling party leaders demonstrated how governance had deteriorated in Telangana.

For a long time, he said, the Congress government had continued to dismiss allegations of corruption and irregularities made by

Opposition, labelling them as political criticism. Now, similar allegations were being made by Congress MLAs.

He recalled that PM Narendra Modi, during his visits to Telangana, had also alleged that the Telangana state had been turned into an ATM for the AICC.

What Rajgopal Reddy had said

Without taking the CM’s name, Raj Gopal Reddy said at a book launch last Thursday, August 13, “We will change the politics of Telangana like Tamil Nadu. You may come with bags of cash, but we will fight those who are looting thousands of crores in the name of development. I am not afraid. I have been seeing politics closely. The time to agitate has come once again.”

He was referencing the change in government in TN, where the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) lost to the newly formed Vijay-led Tamil Vetri Kazhagam (TVK). The Munugode MLA has, on previous occasions, also criticised the state government run by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.