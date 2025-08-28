KTR criticises Telangana CM over flood response

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) has strongly criticised Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy, alleging that the chief minister appeared indifferent while people were struggling with heavy floods in many parts of the state.

During his visit to the flood-affected areas in Sircilla, KTR interacted with the affected families and later addressed the media.

He said, “When floods are wreaking havoc and submerging villages, the chief minister is busy reviewing projects such as the Musi river beautification and discussions about hosting the Olympic Games. Even if the government machinery seems inactive, officers and police personnel are at least alert and providing some support.”

KTR demanded immediate relief measures from the Telangana government. He called for financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh to be provided to the families of those who lost their lives in the floods.

Additionally, he urged the state to compensate farmers with Rs 25,000 per acre for the crop losses they suffered.