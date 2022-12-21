KTR dares Bandi Sanjay to bring Central funds for development of Telangana

Rajanna Sircilla: BRS working president and Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao dared BJP State unit president Bandi Sanjay to bring the Central funds for the development of Telangana State, instead of criticising Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Addressing the public meeting here on Tuesday, Minister KT Rama Rao said ” If Bandi Sanjay is really a devotee of lord Rama bhakt and has a capacity to impress Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he should bring funds for the development of Vemulawada, Kondagattu and Dharmapuri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy temples. Instead of have a single-point agenda of only criticising the ruling party, he should use his personal capacity for bringing the funds from the Centre for the development of Telangana. Otherwise, there will be no use to criticise the KCR government,”.

Alleging that the BJP government at the Centre was showing discrimination towards Telangana in allocation of funds, he asked the Prime Minister why the funds were denied for the development of Vemulawada temple, which is named as Dakshin Kashi in India while the Uttar Kashi, Varanasi, was developed with thousands of crores.

He said the people in the neighbouring States of Maharashtra and Karnataka were demanding merger of their villages with Telangana by impressing with the government’s welfare and development programmes.

The Minister said Telangana’s welfare programmes like Aasara pensions, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and 24 hour free power supply to the farming community were not being implemented in any other State in the country.