KTR demands notification to fill 20,000 police constable posts

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K T Rama Rao on Friday, July 3, urged Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to issue a notification immediately to fill 20,000 police constable posts.

Rama Rao wrote an open letter to the Chief Minister Revanth on behalf of police constable aspirants.

The BRS leader brought to the CM’s attention the demands and hardships of police constable and sub-inspector (SI) aspirants.

Stating that the unemployed youth of Telangana have been let down, KTR mentioned that the majority of the youth competing for police constable and SI examinations hail from poor and middle-class families in rural areas. Living away from their parents, they stay in PGs and hostels in Hyderabad for years, working day and night to prepare for these competitive exams. The state government bears the responsibility of ensuring justice for these underprivileged youths rather than dashing their hopes, he said.

Recalling that “water, funds, and jobs” was the rallying cry of the Telangana movement, KTR said it was entirely inappropriate to turn a deaf ear to the demands of unemployed police aspirants who have been fighting for an increase in the number of posts over the past few days.

“Simply issuing a notification for 5,000 police jobs and washing one’s hands of the matter is not the right approach. RTI disclosures revealed that approximately 17,000 police posts are vacant in Telangana state. You yourself had repeatedly promised to fill the 12,000 vacant posts. Against this backdrop, the announcement to fill only 5,000 posts has plunged around 1.5 million police job aspirants into despair. A situation has arisen where unemployed youth are taking to the streets daily in areas like Dilsukhnagar,” reads the letter.

The former minister pointed out that during the BRS tenure, approximately 47,000 police posts were filled across three recruitment drives.

KTR stated that before the 2023 Assembly elections, the Congress party made numerous promises under its ‘Youth Declaration. The Congress promised 200,000 government jobs within the first year of coming to power, pledged to announce an annual job calendar, and made a promise of Rs 4,000 unemployment allowance, but after coming to power, completely disregarded all the assurances.

The BRS leader wrote that even though more than two and a half years have passed since coming to power, the Congress government has filled only 17,000 new jobs. Moreover, it attempted to claim credit by handing out appointment letters for over 50,000 jobs that had actually been filled during the BRS government’s tenure.