KTR calls Revanth’s ‘Bankrupt Telangana’ claims baseless

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) criticised Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for describing Telangana as a “bankrupt state”.

At a press conference on Wednesday, July 1, KTR alleged that the Chief Minister was damaging Telangana’s image by publicly describing the state’s financial conditions as bankrupt.

He rejected Revanth’s claims and asserted that under the government led by former CM K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), Telangana became one of the country’s most prosperous states.

“Agricultural production, farmers’ incomes, and irrigation had doubled during the BRS government. Thus, Revanth Reddy’s statements are completely baseless,” he said.

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The former minister accused the Congress government of failing to fulfil its promises to farmers, including implementation of Rythu Bandhu and complete farm loan waivers. He alleged that farmers were facing distress due to fertiliser shortages, crop failures, power cuts and mounting debt, while the government continued to project an overly optimistic picture.

He threw a challenge to the Chief Minister, saying he was prepared to debate on issues like governance, farmers and agriculture and the state’s finances. “If Revanth Reddy has the courage, let him decide the venue, time, and subject of the debate. I will be there,” KTR said.