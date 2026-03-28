KTR demands Telangana govt to open Ambedkar statue for public in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Demanding that Dr BR Ambedkar’s statue at NTR Marg near Necklace Road be opened to the public immediately, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) has warned that thousands of people will gather and forcibly open its premises to celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14.

Alleging that the state government’s neglect of Ambedkar’s statue was “unacceptable,” he announced that BRS will organise a round table conference with intellectuals and environmental experts in the first week of April, and would conduct awareness campaigns on the neglect in every college and locality until April 14.

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KTR launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, accusing him of resorting to intimidation whenever questions were being raised about corruption and scams in Telangana.

In a statement to the media, he stated that even on Saturday, March 28, when Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy’s alleged mining irregularities were questioned during the assembly session, the chief minister responded with threats against the opposition.

KTR criticised Revanth Reddy’s use of the phrase “Shiva Tandavam” (Shiva’s dance) when asked about corruption, saying it reflected his arrogance.

Observing that intimidation has become a habit for Revanth Reddy, he asserted that BRS will never succumb to such threats.

Expressing serious concern over the Musi project, KTR alleged that massive corruption was being carried out in its name.

“The chief minister claims that there are no funds to implement election promises, while simultaneously announcing expenditure of nearly Rs 1.5 lakh crore under the Musi project,” KTR stated, alleging that the Congress government has discarded the comprehensive Rs 16,000 crore plan prepared during the BRS government, to inflate costs and enable corruption.

KTR recalled that the BRS government had nearly completed sewage treatment infrastructure for the Musi River, and had also planned to bring water through the Kaleshwaram project.

He further accused the state government of planning to demolish lakhs of houses and acquire nearly 3,000 acres of land under the guise of the Musi project, only to hand it over to corporate entities.

KTR termed it hypocritical on the part of the state government to label houses along the Musi as illegal, while simultaneously planning luxury hotels and business centres in the same areas.

KTR alleged that decisions regarding the Musi project were being taken arbitrarily without even preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR). He criticised the selective demolition of houses under the pretext that they fell within buffer zones. He has accused the state government of targeting the poor while sparing the influential sections.

He felt that Revanth Reddy would be remembered in history as the chief minister who displaced lakhs of families, unless he changed his plans for the benefit of the people.

Calling upon the youth to protect Hyderabad, KTR urged them to oppose any attempts to destroy livelihoods in the name of Musi rejuvenation.

He, however, clarified that BRS was not against cleaning the Musi River, provided it was done scientifically without demolitions or forced land acquisition.

Criticising the Congress government for failing to implement its election promises under the “Abhaya Hastham” guarantees, KTR highlighted the unfulfilled commitments made to the students, which included education assurance cards, 2 lakh jobs per year, the Mega District Selection Commission (DSC) to recruit teachers, a special DSC for Urdu medium, and filling the backlog posts.

KTR reaffirmed that BRS will continue its fight for the poor and marginalised sections, drawing inspiration from KCR’s movement.