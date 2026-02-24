KTR flags ‘deteriorating’ conditions in Telangana govt schools

Hyderabad: BRS working president and former minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Monday, February 23, launched a sharp attack on chief minister A Revanth Reddy, alleging deteriorating conditions in government schools across Telangana and accusing the government of neglecting student welfare.

In a post on X, Rama Rao claimed that “all sections of Telangana are on the streets” against what he described as the Chief Minister’s “misrule,” and alleged that even schoolchildren were being compelled to protest for basic necessities such as food.

All sections of Telangana are on the streets against Revanth Reddy’s misrule. Schoolchildren are forced to protest on a regular basis for something as basic as food.



Students of a Tribal Welfare School staged a sit-in demanding hygienic food on the Palakurthy–Station Ghanpur… pic.twitter.com/Ka8o9XFF60 — KTR (@KTRBRS) February 24, 2026

Students protest in Gudur

The remarks came in the wake of a protest by students of a Tribal Welfare School in Gudur village of Jangaon district.

Students staged a sit-in on the Palakurthy–Station Ghanpur main road on Sunday, demanding hygienic food at their institution. The protest reportedly caused a temporary traffic disruption in the area.

112 food poisoning incidents in govt schools: KTR

KTR alleged that there had been 112 incidents of food poisoning in Telangana government schools, leading to the hospitalisation of 2,422 students and 123 student deaths. He described the situation as a “sad state of affairs” in the State’s educational institutions and demanded immediate corrective measures.

KTR slams govt over absence of full time Edu minister

The BRS leader also criticised the government over the absence of a full-time Education Minister.

He claimed that Telangana has not had a dedicated Education Minister for over two years and accused the chief minister of holding the portfolio “without giving it adequate attention.”