KTR inaugurates INSPIRE’s support centre in Hyderabad

INSPIRE choosing Hyderabad to be a part of their growth plans is a testimony to Telangana’s potential as a growing hub for digital transformation.

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and industries minister KTR inaugurated INSPIRE’s support centre at Phoenix Centaurus located in the Financial District of Hyderabad.

Global multi-brand restaurant company, Inspire Brands will be setting up its help centres across 4 verticals of IT infrastructure that include DevOps (combination of software development), restaurant technology, digital technology and enterprise data.

INSPIRE’s portfolio includes more than 32,000 Arby’s, Baskin-Robbins, Buffalo Wild Wings, Dunkin’, Jimmy John’s, and SONIC locations worldwide.

It has a huge base of restaurants globally, employing 650,000 dedicated team members, both company and franchise and an astounding US 31 billion dollars in system sales.

The announcement came after an executive team from INSPIRE met KTR at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Summit in Davos in January 2023.

Hyderabad: KTR lays foundation of Amara Raja Group‘s energy labs

Delighted over the launch of the support centre, KTR said, “It is my distinct pleasure to welcome INSPIRE to Telangana and our vibrant city of Hyderabad.

“We are glad that INSPIRE, the global powerhouse in the culinary world has chosen Hyderabad to set up their Global Capability Center – the INSPIRE’s “Hyderabad Innovation Center,” said KTR.

INSPIRE choosing Hyderabad to be a part of its growth plans is a strong testimony to Telangana’s potential as a growing hub for innovation and digital transformation.

