Hyderabad: KTR lays foundation of Amara Raja Group‘s energy labs

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and industries minister KT Rama Rao laid the foundation for Amara Raja Group’s energy research and innovation centre ‘E Positive Energy Labs’ at GMR Aerocity on Friday, August 11.

The centre is equipped with advanced laboratories and testing infrastructure for material research, prototyping, product life cycle analysis, and proof-of-concept demonstration.

Industries Minister @KTRBRS laid the foundation stone and unveiled a plaque for @AmaraRaja_Group's advanced energy research & innovation centre 'E Positive Energy Labs' at the GMR Aerocity near Hyderabad airport.



The first-of-its-kind centre in Hyderabad, equipped with advanced…

It will be a catalyst for multi-stakeholder collaboration in the energy & mobility space.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said, “India’s first energy park with Amara Raja as its anchor, has been set up at Divitipally. The centre would further enrich the dynamic innovation system in the state,”

Stating that Telangana has a rich ecosystem of companies involved in EVs and energy storage sectors, KTR said. Zaheerabad and Sitarampur have been identified as electric vehicle and components manufacturing clusters.

“Enkathala in Vikarabad district has been designated as Research and Innovation cluster,” added the minister.

TSMDC nominated for collaboration on Lithium Access in Latin America

Meanwhile, The Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation (TSMDC) has been nominated to directly collaborate for securing access to Lithium and other minerals in Latin American countries, through joint venture partners.

Announcing the nomination at the Evolve – a unique conclave on advanced battery technologies, KTR said that the initiative was taken up to ensure a sustainable supply of batteries and raw materials crucial for the advanced cell chemistry manufacturing ecosystem.

Industries Minister @KTRBRS participated in 'EVOLVE – A Unique Conclave on Advanced Battery Technologies.' in Hyderabad.



Speaking at the conclave, Minister KTR



⚡ Emphasized Telangana's commitment to fostering a cutting-edge ecosystem for electric vehicles and energy storage…

Stating that the state government was working to secure supplies of lithium salts as the emphasis was on building EV and ESS ecosystem, KTR said, “I don’t think any other State has dreamed as big and imagined as big to take this kind of step forward.”

Underlining that India’s demand for ACC batteries was projected to be 260 gigawatt-hours by 2030, KTR said that 60% of this domestic demand was expected to be manufactured in India.