KTR-led BRS to fight Telangana govt’s TGRPDCL plan before ERC

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is set to strongly oppose the Telangana government’s proposed Telangana Rythu Power Distribution Company Limited (TGRPDL) or “Rythu Discom” before the Telangana Electricity Regulatory Commission (TGERC) during the public hearing scheduled for Friday, May 27, at 10 am in Hyderabad.

A BRS delegation led by party Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) will participate in the public opinion hearing and present arguments against the Congress government’s proposal for a separate electricity distribution company for agricultural consumers, a press release from the party said.

The delegation will include former Energy minister G Jagadish Reddy, senior leader S Niranjan Reddy, along with other senior leaders and public representatives.

Will expose conspiracy of Congress govt: BRS

The BRS stated that it would expose what it described as the “conspiracy” behind the Congress government’s move to establish the proposed “Rythu Discom.”

The party said it would voice the concerns of Telangana farmers and electricity consumers before the Commission and highlight the potential damage the proposal could inflict on the state’s power sector.

Harish Rao’s objections to TGERC

Meanwhile, Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao has also submitted detailed objections to the TGERC, urging the Commission to reject the state government’s application seeking a distribution licence for the proposed third discom.

In his representation, Harish Rao questioned why the government had already announced that the “Rythu Discom” would commence operations from June 2 even before the completion of the public hearing process. He alleged that pressure was being exerted on the Commission to approve the licence.

The former minister argued that neither farmers, farmers’ organisations, public representatives, nor power sector unions had demanded a separate discom for agricultural consumers. He further pointed out that no cabinet sub-committee recommendation existed in support of the proposal.

Congress attempting to privatise electric sector: Harish Rao

Harish Rao alleged that the Congress government was attempting to gradually push the electricity sector towards privatisation through impractical policies.

Referring to GO No. 44, he said the government itself had acknowledged that the existing discoms were under severe financial stress due to the gap between billing rates and the cost of service. According to him, this indicated that the proposal was financially motivated rather than intended for farmers’ welfare.

He also questioned the government’s claim that the third discom would “improve the electricity supply position of the state,” asking whether it amounted to an admission that the current electricity system had failed.

Rao raises operational concerns

Raising operational concerns, Harish Rao said the proposed discom would have to manage nearly 29 lakh agricultural consumers spread across 32 districts and 584 mandals with only 2,000 employees, including around 1,000 field staff such as linemen and artisans.

He questioned how such limited manpower could effectively maintain nearly 5.5 lakh transformers and about 2.6 lakh kilometres of low-tension power lines. He further pointed out that substations and major transmission lines would continue to remain under the control of existing discoms, potentially leading to coordination failures and operational complications.

The BRS leader also questioned why services such as Mission Bhagiratha, lift irrigation schemes and municipal water supply systems were included under the proposed farmers’ discom if it was genuinely intended only for agricultural consumers.

According to Harish Rao, liabilities worth nearly Rs 35,000 crore, including dues related to lift irrigation projects, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), and Mission Bhagiratha, were being shifted to the proposed discom without clarity on revenue generation.

He further expressed concerns over how employee salaries, pensions and retirement benefits would be managed under the proposed financial structure. He criticised the government for failing to provide clear details regarding Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), business plans and financial arrangements for the new entity.

Harish Rao warned that excluding industrial and commercial consumers from the cross-subsidy structure would impose a massive financial burden on the state government, as the proposed discom would largely cater to non-revenue-generating agricultural consumers.

Legal objections

He also raised legal objections under Section 43 of the Electricity Act, arguing that a distribution licensee cannot refuse electricity connections within its jurisdiction, making the proposed operational framework legally questionable.

Accusing the Congress government of creating uncertainty in the power sector through unplanned decisions, Harish Rao said the proposal had generated fear and confusion among farmers and electricity consumers across Telangana.

He urged the TGERC to conduct public hearings in all districts of Telangana instead of limiting consultations to Hyderabad, stating that the decision would impact every category of electricity consumer in the state.