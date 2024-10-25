KTR opposes electricity tariff hikes, slams Telangana govt

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) emphasized the party’s strong opposition to the proposed electricity tariff hikes by the Telangana Electricity Regulatory Commission (ERC), which he argued would impose a significant financial burden on the public.

He addressed the media in Sircilla on Friday, October 25 and stated that the BRS has presented arguments against the proposed tariff hikes during public hearings led by the ERC, following directives from chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR).

‘Congress existing electricity subsidies’

He accused the ruling Congress party of attempting to undermine existing electricity subsidies under the guise of providing free electricity, claiming that this move would ultimately cost the state Rs. 18,000 crore.

KTR expressed particular concern that the proposed fixed charge increase from Rs 10 to Rs 50 for consumption exceeding 300 units would disproportionately affect middle-class households, especially during peak summer months when electricity usage typically rises.

He highlighted that this increase could lead to an unsustainable financial burden on families already struggling with rising costs.

KTR criticises ERC

In addition to concerns for individual consumers, KTR criticized the ERC’s approach to treating both large and small industries uniformly under these proposals.

He argued that this could harm micro and small enterprises, questioning how these businesses could sustain such costs. He deemed this approach impractical and detrimental to local economies.

KTR also provided historical context, noting that during KCR’s tenure, there were no additional burdens placed on citizens despite significant investments in infrastructure like Mission Bhagiratha and free power for farmers.

He reiterated that the government managed to provide uninterrupted power without imposing financial strains on the public, contrasting this with the current administration’s proposed changes.

Reject tariff hikes: BRS to ERC

The BRS has requested that the ERC reject these tariff hikes, warning that continued disregard for public welfare could lead to widespread protests.

KTR pointed out alarming statistics regarding farmer suicides in Sircilla during the current government’s administration, contrasting this with a “decade of stability” under BRS governance.

He urged the government to reconsider its policies to prevent further tragedies.