KTR quotes Shah Rukh Khan, inspires youth to chase dreams

Hyderabad: K.T. Rama Rao (KTR), the Working President of BRS and MLA from Siricilla, is not just a politician. He is very active on social media and connects well with young people through his witty humor and powerful speeches. But beyond politics, KTR is a huge fan of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Congratulated one of my favourite @iamsrk on being awarded @wef crystal award. Prestigious honour indeed 👍 pic.twitter.com/dbYdaMkvCq — KTR (@KTRBRS) January 24, 2018

Talking with India’s Young Minds

In a recent podcast with India’s Young Minds, KTR spoke with a group of under-18 youngsters. The discussion was full of fresh ideas and dreams for the future. During the talk, KTR showed his admiration for SRK by sharing one of his favorite quotes.

This one is for keeps. Couldn't have been more lucky to have captured two of my favourite legends in one frame 😊 @iamsrk & @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/YLMteycq1J — KTR (@KTRBRS) November 19, 2016

Inspiring Words from SRK

KTR quoted a famous line from Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Shanti Om film:

“If you really want something from your heart, the whole universe will help you achieve it.” It is a saying from @iamsrk that if you want something very dearly , from the bottom of your heart, then the whole universe will come together to make it happen for you quotes @KTRBRS in an Interview with Under 18 Youth … pic.twitter.com/gXZpzWfapI — Dr.Krishank (@Krishank_BRS) February 24, 2025

This quote, originally from Paulo Coelho’s The Alchemist, became popular because of SRK’s movies. KTR used this quote to inspire young listeners to dream big and believe that anything is possible if you truly want it.

A Big Fan Moment

When asked if he could invite Shah Rukh Khan as a guest, KTR happily said:

“I wish I could! If you truly want something, like meeting SRK wish big, the whole world will try to make it happen.”

KTR’s love for Shah Rukh Khan shows his fun side and makes him relatable to young people. His message was clear and simple: “Dream big, believe in yourself, and the universe will help you reach your goals.”