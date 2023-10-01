KTR releases documentary on ‘sacrifices of Telangana martyrs’

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and industries minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday, October 1, released a 10-minute documentary titled ‘Amara Jyothi’, which features Telangana martyrs who sacrificed their lives from 1969 until statehood of Telangana.

Speaking at the release event, KTR said that the documentary was a touching narrative of the youth who achieved martyrdom for the cause of Telangana’s statehood.

“The documentary will feature many revolutionary heroes who fought for statehood and inspired the people as well. More such documentaries will be welcomed,” he said.

KTR also released two books: ‘Kasuvu’ by Dr Gade Venkatesh and ‘Nadaka’, a collection of essays by Errozu Srinivas. The books dwell into environmental and sanitation issues.

Sahitya Akademi chairman Juluru Gowrishankar, Telangana Digital Media Director Konatham Dileep, noted journalist Parankusham Venugopala Swamy, renowned story writer Peddinti Ashok Kumar, poet Taidala Anjaiah, senior journalist Asari Raju and others were also present during the book launch.