KTR releases documentary on ‘sacrifices of Telangana martyrs’

Speaking at the event, KTR said that the documentary would provide a touching narrative of the youth who have achieved martyrdom for the cause of Telangana's statehood.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 1st October 2023 7:08 pm IST

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and industries minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday, October 1, released a 10-minute documentary titled ‘Amara Jyothi’, which features Telangana martyrs who sacrificed their lives from 1969 until statehood of Telangana.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Speaking at the release event, KTR said that the documentary was a touching narrative of the youth who achieved martyrdom for the cause of Telangana’s statehood.

Also Read
Telangana: Godrej to invest Rs 300 crore, create 2k jobs in Khammam

“The documentary will feature many revolutionary heroes who fought for statehood and inspired the people as well. More such documentaries will be welcomed,” he said.

MS Education Academy

KTR also released two books: ‘Kasuvu’ by Dr Gade Venkatesh and ‘Nadaka’, a collection of essays by Errozu Srinivas. The books dwell into environmental and sanitation issues.

Sahitya Akademi chairman Juluru Gowrishankar, Telangana Digital Media Director Konatham Dileep, noted journalist Parankusham Venugopala Swamy, renowned story writer Peddinti Ashok Kumar, poet Taidala Anjaiah, senior journalist Asari Raju and others were also present during the book launch.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 1st October 2023 7:08 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button