KTR sends defamation notice to Bandi Sanjay over phone tapping remark

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday, August 12, sent a defamation notice to union minister of state Bandi Sanjay Kumar over the latter’s remark on the phone tapping case.

KTR asked Kumar to apologise within 7 days from the date of the notice. It is worth noting that on August 8, Kumar accused the former Telangana minister of misusing the Special Investigation Bureau (SIB) and engaging in large-scale phone tapping during his tenure as minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD), Industries, and IT in the previous BRS government.

The union minister for state also claimed that thousands of phones, including those of political leaders, a High Court judge, the current chief minister, A Revanth Reddy, and even members of former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s family were tapped for personal and political purposes.

The legal notice also mentioned that Kumar accused KTR of misusing phone tapping for personal and political purposes.

It added that the minister of state alleged that individuals were falsely linked to Maoists to justify surveillance, private conversations between spouses were monitored, and the general public avoided regular calls, preferring encrypted apps like WhatsApp, FaceTime, and Signal due to fear.