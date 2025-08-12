KTR sends defamation notice to Bandi Sanjay over phone tapping remark

KTR asked Kumar to appologise within 7 days from the date of the notice.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 12th August 2025 3:26 pm IST
KTR and Bandi Sanjay Kumar
KTR and Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday, August 12, sent a defamation notice to union minister of state Bandi Sanjay Kumar over the latter’s remark on the phone tapping case.

KTR asked Kumar to apologise within 7 days from the date of the notice. It is worth noting that on August 8, Kumar accused the former Telangana minister of misusing the Special Investigation Bureau (SIB) and engaging in large-scale phone tapping during his tenure as minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD), Industries, and IT in the previous BRS government.

The union minister for state also claimed that thousands of phones, including those of political leaders, a High Court judge, the current chief minister, A Revanth Reddy, and even members of former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s family were tapped for personal and political purposes.

MS Teachers

The legal notice also mentioned that Kumar accused KTR of misusing phone tapping for personal and political purposes.

It added that the minister of state alleged that individuals were falsely linked to Maoists to justify surveillance, private conversations between spouses were monitored, and the general public avoided regular calls, preferring encrypted apps like WhatsApp, FaceTime, and Signal due to fear.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 12th August 2025 3:26 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button