KTR serves legal notices to Bandi Sanjay, Dharmapuri Arvind

Hyderabad: Bharat Rahstra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao on Saturday, January 24, issued legal noticis to Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Nizamabad MP Dharmpuri Arvind for alleged defamatory remarks on his family.

Rao sought an unconditional apology from both the BJP leaders within five days. “Making such statements without any evidence was purely malicious and amounted to cheap politics,” he said. The Sircilla MLA stressed that failure to comply would compel him to initiate legal proceedings.

In the notice issued to Kumar, KTR’s lawyers stated that during a press conference on January 23, the Union Minister had alleged that the former Telangana minister’s family had amassed thousands of crores through phone tapping. He had also claimed that phones of celebrities were tapped.

KTR’s lawyers said these statements were completely false. They took exception to Bandi Sanjay repeating similar allegations even when a defamation case against him was already pending before the City Civil Court.

Also Read Telangana Police Body warns Harish Rao over ‘malicious’ comments

Meanwhile, in the notice sent to the Nizamabad MP, the lawyers stated that his remarks alleging drug abuse and drug supply were objectionable.

“Rama Rao, a former minister who worked for the development of the State, particularly the expansion of the IT sector, was being targeted with reckless and baseless allegations without any evidence, which amounted to political vendetta,” the lawyers said.