KTR warns of protests at Rahul’s house over unfulfilled promises

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Monday, August 3, threatened to lay siege to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s residence in Delhi to demand that the Congress government in Telangana fulfil promises made to the youth, including the promise of 2 lakh jobs.

The former minister slammed Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for not fulfilling the promise of providing jobs and other promises made in the youth declaration.

Addressing a press conference, he accused the Congress government of pushing the youth of Telangana towards despair.

Not even 10k of the 2 lakh jobs promised have been filled, alleges KTR

He recalled that Rahul Gandhi had promised 2 lakh jobs in the first year and claimed that not even 10,000 jobs have been filled in two years.

He said when there are 20,000 vacancies in the police department, the government has issued notifications for only 7,000 jobs.

“Congress deceived people with its pre-election declarations. Even the ‘Job Calendar’ tabled in the legislature has gone nowhere,” he said.

He said that not even one out of 24 commitments under the Youth and Student Declarations has been fulfilled.

KTR said a student named Venu in Khammam has attempted suicide over the delay in issuing notification by Telangana State Public Service Commission for Group 1-4 jobs and is fighting for his life, demanding answers. He said the youth, in a handwritten note, demanded Rahul Gandhi, CM Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka to introduce annual job calendars like the Union Public Service Commission.

‘Suicide notes a chargesheet against Congress inept governance’

“Where is Rahul Gandhi while young people here are resorting to suicide? The youth of Telangana want accountability, and they will not remain silent,” he said, adding that the suicide note serves as a charge sheet against your incompetent and inept governance.

Stating that BRS will fill the job vacancies once it comes to power, he appealed to the unemployed not to resort to taking their own lives.

KTR slammed Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for calling engineers “criminal waste” and questioned Rahul Gandhi’s silence on Revanth’s comments.

‘Neither Rahul, nor Revanth has the courage to speak to students’

“Neither Rahul nor Revanth has the courage to come forward and speak to the students. Rahul rushes to the scene if lathi-charges occur in other states. He never shows up when lathi-charges occur in Congress-ruled states.”

Expressing doubts about Revanth Reddy’s educational background, KTR remarked that he may have passed by cheating.

“Mr Revanth… can you even fill out your own election nomination form? Have you ever taken a single competitive exam in your life? Have you ever appeared for an interview?” he asked.

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Telangana slipped from 13th position under Congress

The BRS leader also voiced concern over Telangana slipping behind other states in ease of doing business. “Our competition was not just with any state earlier, but after the Congress government came to power, for whatever reason—whether it is a lack of a positive approach, lack of progressive policies, or allegations of extortion by cabinet ministers and their associates—Telangana has slipped from 1st to 13th position in ease of doing business,” he said.

Citing NASSCOM and STPI, he said jobs in technology have come down after the Congress government came into power in Telangana.

On the anti-paper leak bill passed in Parliament, KTR said that laws by themselves do not change anything. “A bill alone achieves nothing. What matters is implementation and intent. Without proper execution, nothing will happen. We have welcomed the bill as any step in the interest of children is positive. However, the key question is how it will be implemented, who will execute it, and how the Centre will coordinate with the states. Only when these details emerge will its effectiveness be clear.”