Hyderabad shows no signs of slowing down when it comes to cinema and delivering a next-level movie-watching experience to audiences. From bringing in India’s largest Dolby auditorium to the rise of multiple luxury theatres across the city, several new movie destinations are set to open in the coming months.

Adding to this growing list, a brand-new theatre is all set to open in the bustling area of Nampally.

Roongta Cinema, a new theatre in Hyderabad

Roongta Cinemas is scheduled to open tomorrow, December 19, at the NOVUM multi-level parking complex in Nampally. The official Instagram handle of Roongta Cinemas has already started promoting its Hyderabad launch with the hashtag #KuchAlagHai, hinting at a fresh and distinctive cinema experience for movie lovers in the city.

As per insiders, the Nampally outlet will feature two screens equipped with premium recliner seating, Barco 2K projection, Dolby Atmos sound, and a live kitchen, promising both comfort and quality under one roof.

About Roongta Cinemas

Roongta Cinemas is a premium boutique multiplex chain known for offering a luxury movie-watching experience with state-of-the-art technology, gourmet food options, and plush seating. Backed by the trusted Roongta Group, the brand currently operates in cities such as Surat, Ghaziabad, and Muzaffarnagar, and aims to redefine the cinema experience across India.

With Roongta Cinemas entering Hyderabad, this marks just the beginning, as many more theatres are expected to open across the city in the coming months, further strengthening Hyderabad’s reputation as a cinema lover’s paradise.