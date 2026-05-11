Kukke Subrahmanya temple remains Karnataka’s richest Muzrai shrine

Bengaluru: Kukke Subrahmanya Temple has retained its position as Karnataka’s highest revenue-generating Muzrai temple for the 15th straight year after recording a massive income of Rs 167.89 crore during the 2025-26 financial year.

According to temple administration data, the temple earned a total revenue of Rs 167,89,09,080 between April 1, 2025 and March 31, 2026. The figure is nearly Rs 12 crore higher than the Rs 155.95 crore earned during the previous financial year, further strengthening the temple’s position as the state’s richest Muzrai institution.

Officials stated that out of the total income, around Rs 85.20 crore was spent on temple administration, rituals, maintenance, infrastructure and other operational expenses during the year.

Temple authorities said offerings from devotees, Harake Sevas, hundi collections and interest from investments remained the primary revenue sources. Harake Sevas alone generated over Rs 64 crore, making it the temple’s single largest income source. Hundi collections contributed around Rs 24.69 crore, while direct donations and offerings from devotees added another Rs 5.47 crore.

One of the major contributors to the temple’s financial strength was the interest earned from investments, which stood at more than Rs 49.11 crore during the year. Additional income was also generated through rentals from buildings and shops, contracts, agricultural produce, annasantarpane funds and maintenance contributions from temple choultries.

The temple administration highlighted that this is the first time the shrine’s annual revenue has crossed the Rs 167 crore mark. Officials attributed the consistent rise in earnings to increasing numbers of devotees visiting the temple from different parts of the country and the growing popularity of special rituals associated with Lord Subrahmanya worship.

Financial records show the remarkable growth of the temple over the past two decades. From an income of just Rs 19.76 crore in 2006-07, the temple’s earnings steadily increased year after year, crossing Rs 50 crore in 2011-12 and touching nearly Rs 100 crore by 2019-20.

Though revenues declined temporarily during the COVID-19 pandemic, the temple witnessed a strong recovery in subsequent years and has now achieved record-breaking collections.

Dedicated to Lord Subrahmanya, the Kukke temple remains one of the most visited pilgrimage centres in Karnataka, attracting lakhs of devotees annually for special poojas, Sarpa Dosha rituals and religious offerings.