Kumaraswamy hits out at govt after CCB questions JDS workers

BENGALURU: Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has criticised the Karnataka government after the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police questioned two people associated with the JDS social media team in connection with an alleged sting operation involving former chief minister Siddaramaiah.

The police action reportedly followed a complaint by Siddaramaiah. Investigators are said to be examining online activity and tracking certain IP addresses to identify those linked to the circulation of material relating to the alleged operation.

The two individuals named in reports are Shankar and Mohan. Shankar’s statement was reportedly recorded before he was allowed to leave, while Mohan and another person were questioned further. The available information does not establish that either individual was responsible for conducting or circulating the alleged sting operation.

ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಪಕ್ಷದ ಹಿರಿಯ ನಾಯಕರು, ಎಂಟು ವರ್ಷಗಳಿಗೂ ಹೆಚ್ಚುಕಾಲ ರಾಜ್ಯವನ್ನು ಆಳಿದ ಮಾಜಿ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ವರ್ಚಸ್ಸಿಗೆ ಹನಿಟ್ರ್ಯಾಪ್ ಹೆಸರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಮಸಿ ಬಳಿಯಲು ರೂಪಿಸಿದ ವ್ಯವಸ್ಥಿತ, ಸಂಘಟಿತ ಷಡ್ಯಂತ್ರವನ್ನು ಪ್ರಶ್ನಿಸಿದ್ದಕ್ಕೆ ನನ್ನನ್ನು ಹಾಗೂ ನನ್ನ ಜೊತೆಗಿರುವ ಹುಡುಗರನ್ನು ಟಾರ್ಗೆಟ್ ಮಾಡುತ್ತಿರುವುದು ಲಜ್ಜೆಗೆಡಿತನ.



ಯಾವುದೇ… — ಹೆಚ್.ಡಿ.ಕುಮಾರಸ್ವಾಮಿ | HD Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) October 14, 2026

Reacting to the development, Kumaraswamy accused the government of directing its action against JDS workers rather than confronting him, as he had raised the issue publicly and called for an investigation.

In his post on X, the Union Minister alleged that a coordinated conspiracy had been planned to tarnish Siddaramaiah’s reputation through a controversy described as a honey trap. He questioned the basis on which the party’s social media workers were taken for questioning and said the authorities should approach him directly if they wanted to challenge his allegations.

Kumaraswamy warned that the JDS would not remain silent if its workers were subjected to what he described as unnecessary harassment. He said the party was prepared to pursue both political and legal remedies.

Also Read BJP MLA questions Siddaramaiah’s knowledge of sting operation

The JDS legal cell has reportedly approached the Director General and Inspector General of Police, alleging that party members were being targeted. A representative of the legal cell also claimed that the reasons for questioning the two workers had not been clearly explained.

The CCB is continuing its inquiry into the matter. The allegations of a conspiracy and the claims of politically motivated police action have not been independently established.