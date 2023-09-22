Kumaraswamy meets Shah, Nadda as JD(S) joins hands with BJP

Headed by former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, the JD(S) has long been a strong third player in the southern state where the Congress and the BJP have been the two main parties.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd September 2023 6:20 pm IST
JD(S) chief Kumaraswamy with MHA Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda.

New Delhi: In a boost to the BJP in Karnataka ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Janada Dal (Secular) has decided to ally with the party following a meeting of its leader H D Kumaraswamy with Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda.

After the meeting, Nadda said on X, “I am happy that JD(S) has decided to be the part of National Democratic Alliance. We wholeheartedly welcome them in the NDA. This will further strengthen NDA and vision of Hon PM Narendra Modi Ji for ‘New India, Strong India’.”

Shah was present in the meeting.

MS Education Academy

Headed by former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, the JD(S) has long been a strong third player in the southern state where the Congress and the BJP have been the two main parties. The regional party came third in the recent assembly polls in the state, where the Congress scored a big win.

The BJP, which heads the NDA, believes an alliance with the JD(S) will ensure its domination in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as the regional party enjoys considerable influence in south Karnataka where the saffron party has traditionally been weak.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd September 2023 6:20 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button