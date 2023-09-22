Kumaraswamy meets Shah, Nadda as JD(S) joins hands with BJP

New Delhi: In a boost to the BJP in Karnataka ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Janada Dal (Secular) has decided to ally with the party following a meeting of its leader H D Kumaraswamy with Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda.

After the meeting, Nadda said on X, “I am happy that JD(S) has decided to be the part of National Democratic Alliance. We wholeheartedly welcome them in the NDA. This will further strengthen NDA and vision of Hon PM Narendra Modi Ji for ‘New India, Strong India’.”

Shah was present in the meeting.

#WATCH | Former Karnataka CM and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. JDS to formally join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).



BJP President JP Nadda and Goa CM Pramod Sawant are also present during the meeting.

Headed by former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, the JD(S) has long been a strong third player in the southern state where the Congress and the BJP have been the two main parties. The regional party came third in the recent assembly polls in the state, where the Congress scored a big win.

The BJP, which heads the NDA, believes an alliance with the JD(S) will ensure its domination in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as the regional party enjoys considerable influence in south Karnataka where the saffron party has traditionally been weak.