Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, started on August 24 and is already very popular. With famous names like Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, and Amaal Mallik, the season is full of drama and surprises. Fans are enjoying the fights, emotions, and twists that happen every day.

Weekend Ka Vaar Highlights

In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan spoke strongly to some contestants. He told Nagma and Awez that they were not very active and needed to be seen more. The housemates were worried about eviction, but Salman shocked them by saying there would be no elimination this week. He also warned that next week someone will surely be out.

Kunickaa Gives Up Captaincy

The focus later shifted to Kunickaa Sadanand. Many housemates said she was rude and biased as captain. Baseer Ali reminded her that he had given up his chance at captaincy to support her, but she later called him unfit. After a heated argument, Kunickaa announced, “I resign from my captaincy post right from this moment. If this is how they think about me, I’m giving it up.” She also said she would not give instructions or take cooking duties anymore. By resigning, she also lost the immunity that comes with captaincy.

Clash with Farhana and New Twist

Kunickaa later fought with Farhana, and their argument became personal. Salman then introduced The Verdict Room task. The theme was “superiority complex.” Most contestants named Tanya Mittal, while Ashnoor also got votes.

