Kurnool bus fire: All 19 victims identified, bodies handed to families

The bus was carrying 44 passengers, several of whom managed to escape the blaze.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 27th October 2025 3:31 pm IST
The bus was charred after a collision with bike
The bus was charred after a collision with bike

Kurnool: All 19 bodies of the victims who died in the private travel bus fire accident in Kurnool district have been handed over to their respective families after completion of DNA profiling in Vijayawada, an official said on Monday.

As many as 19 passengers were charred to death in the early hours of Friday after the bus collided with a two-wheeler at Chinnatekuru village in Kallur mandal.

The bus was carrying 44 passengers, several of whom managed to escape the blaze.

Memory Khan Seminar

DNA samples were collected from all victims and kept in cold storage to ensure proper preservation until they reached the Forensic Sciences Laboratory (FSL) in Vijayawada, the official said.

“All 19 bodies have been handed over after the completion of the formalities,” Kurnool district Revenue Divisional Officer Sandeep Kumar told PTI.

The family members of victims from Bihar and Tamil Nadu decided to cremate the bodies in Andhra Pradesh, for which the state government made necessary arrangements, he said.

Meanwhile, the Telangana government has already started distributing the announced ex-gratia, while Andhra Pradesh is in the process of doing the same, the official added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 27th October 2025 3:31 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button