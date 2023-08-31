Kushi ticket prices at AAA and AMB Cinemas in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The countdown has begun for the long-awaited cinematic spectacle “Kushi,” which will be released in theatres nationwide on September 1st. The anticipation for the release of this highly anticipated film has reached fever pitch among moviegoers.

“Kushi,” which stars an ensemble cast of talented actors such as Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverkonda, promises an enthralling cinematic experience that has captured the imagination of audiences all over the world. With its star-studded cast and intriguing storyline, the film has sparked debate in every corner of the entertainment industry.

Advance booking for Kushi have kick-started across India. Now, let’s check the prices for the Vijay-Sam’s movie in some popular theatres like AAA Cinemas (owned by Allu Arjun) and AMB Cinemas (owned by Mahesh Babu).

Kushi Ticket Prices

AAA Cinemas – Ameerpet

All eyes are focused on AAA Cinemas as they reveal the ticket prices for this cinematic extravaganza. “Kushi” fans can catch the film’s splendor on Allu Arjun’s renowned theatre screen with a diverse range of rates tailored for the 2D experience. According to Book My Show, the ticket prices at AAA Cinemas is Rs 295 (Gold and Loungers) and Rs 350 (Recliners).

AMB Cinemas – Gachibowli

AMB Cinemas, located in another part of town, is set to welcome moviegoers with open arms. Prices are similar to AAA Cinemas. According to Book My Show, Mahesh Babu’s theatre is offering ticket prices at Rs 295 (Gold and Loungers) and Rs 350 (Recliners).

The buzz around “Kushi” is undeniable, with ticket sales surging at an unprecedented rate. Opening day tickets are almost sold out in almost all cinema halls across Hyderabad.

Moviegoers are racing against the clock to secure their seats for the first showings, eager to be among the first to witness the magic that “Kushi” promises. With such high demand, it’s clear that this cinematic masterpiece will leave an indelible mark on audiences’ hearts. Don’t miss out on the chance to be a part of the excitement as “Kushi” hits the big screen tomorrow. Get your tickets while they’re still available and prepare for an unforgettable cinematic journey.