Kuwait: 10K nurses to get KD 50 increment; relief to over 7K expats

Kuwait: Around 10,000 nurses in Kuwait will get an average monthly increase of KD 50 (Rs 13,458) in their work allowances.

The announcement comes after the ministry of health approved a reclassification of nurses’ work allowances, reducing the previous three categories A-B-C to two categories of A-B.

The change aim to improve the working environment for nursing staff and show appreciation for their unwavering commitment and dedication.

#خبر_صحفي| معالي وزير الصحة د. أحمد العوضي يعتمد إعادة تصنيف بدل طبيعة العمل للممرضين إلى فئتين بدلا من 3 فئات، بمتوسط زيادة 50 دينار شهريا، لنحو عشرة آلاف ممرض. pic.twitter.com/aess353vTD — وزارة الصحة (@KUWAIT_MOH) October 15, 2023

With the new reclassification of work allowance, 4,200 expatriate nurses will be upgraded from Category B to Category A, and 3,702 from Category C to Category B, resulting in a total of 7,902 benefits.

Furthermore, 601 non-Kuwaiti nurses under the bonus clause will be reclassified, with 401 moving from Category B to Category A and 200 from Category C to B, each receiving an average monthly increment of KD 50.