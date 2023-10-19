Kuwait: 10K nurses to get KD 50 increment; relief to over 7K expats

The change aims to improve the working environment for nursing staff.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th October 2023 2:24 pm IST
Kuwait: 10K nurses to get KD 50 increment; relief to over 7K expats
Photo: Nappy/Unsplash

Kuwait: Around 10,000 nurses in Kuwait will get an average monthly increase of KD 50 (Rs 13,458) in their work allowances.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The announcement comes after the ministry of health approved a reclassification of nurses’ work allowances, reducing the previous three categories A-B-C to two categories of A-B.

Also Read
Kuwait: 5 detained Indian nurses breastfed kids in prison

The change aim to improve the working environment for nursing staff and show appreciation for their unwavering commitment and dedication.

MS Education Academy

With the new reclassification of work allowance, 4,200 expatriate nurses will be upgraded from Category B to Category A, and 3,702 from Category C to Category B, resulting in a total of 7,902 benefits.

Furthermore, 601 non-Kuwaiti nurses under the bonus clause will be reclassified, with 401 moving from Category B to Category A and 200 from Category C to B, each receiving an average monthly increment of KD 50.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th October 2023 2:24 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East, with a leaning towards human interest issues.
Back to top button