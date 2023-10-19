Kuwait: 10K nurses to get KD 50 increment; relief to over 7K expats

Kuwait: Around 10,000 nurses in Kuwait will get an average monthly increase of KD 50 (Rs 13,458) in their work allowances.
The announcement comes after the ministry of health approved a reclassification of nurses’ work allowances, reducing the previous three categories A-B-C to two categories of A-B.
The change aim to improve the working environment for nursing staff and show appreciation for their unwavering commitment and dedication.
With the new reclassification of work allowance, 4,200 expatriate nurses will be upgraded from Category B to Category A, and 3,702 from Category C to Category B, resulting in a total of 7,902 benefits.
Furthermore, 601 non-Kuwaiti nurses under the bonus clause will be reclassified, with 401 moving from Category B to Category A and 200 from Category C to B, each receiving an average monthly increment of KD 50.