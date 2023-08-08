Kuwait bans horror film ‘Talk to me’ featuring transgender actor :Report

Kuwait has banned the screening of the Australian horror film ‘Talk to Me’ which features a transgender actor, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported on Monday.

The horror movie which has been currently released in theaters in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) stars the actor, Zoe Terake, however, there is reportedly no explicit LGBTQ references in any of its scene.

The vice chairman of the Kuwait National Cinema Company, Hisham Alghanim revealed that the scheduled release of the film was stopped last week.

“However, the valid reason behind the decision is still unknown,” AFP cited Alghanim.

While taking to X.com (Twitter), the non-binary actor who has also been a part of Marvels studios and Disney criticized Kuwait’s move to ban the movie.

“Our film doesn’t have queer themes. I am a trans actor who happened to get the role. I’m not a theme. I’m a person,” Zoe Terake tweeted.

Though this is not the first time that Kuwait is banning a movie, recently, Some other blockbuster films have been banned by the Censors in Kuwait over queer themes and characters, there are some major films such as ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’, ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ and Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story.