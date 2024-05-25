Kuwait eyes stricter penalties for traffic law violations

Kuwait: The Kuwait Ministry of Interior (MoI) is planning to impose stricter penalties for traffic law violations in a bid to improve road safety and curb reckless driving.

The stricter penalties aim to discourage unsafe driving habits and increase public awareness about the importance of safer driving practices, local media reported.

Also Read Kuwaiti engineer divorces wife over eye colour

The proposed regulations, awaiting final approval, include several penalties. They are

Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol can result in one to three years of imprisonment or a fine ranging from 1,000 Kuwaiti Dinar to 3,000 Kuwaiti Dinar.

A three-month jail sentence or a Kuwaiti Dinar 300 fine may be imposed for using a mobile phone while driving.

A maximum fine of Kuwaiti Dinar 500 or three months imprisonment is required for driving beyond the speed limit.

The maximum fine for violating the tinted windows regulation is Kuwaiti Dinar 200, which can result in two months of jail time.

A Kuwaiti Dinar 75 fine is imposed for leaving children or pets unattended in a car or allowing them to protrude from windows.

The fine for allowing children under 10 years old to sit in the front seat or not use the child seat at the back seat ranges from Kuwaiti Dinar 100 to Kuwaiti Dinar 200.