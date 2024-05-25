Kuwaiti engineer divorces wife over eye colour

Kuwait: In a strange turn of events, a Kuwaiti engineer in Al-Sabahiya divorced his wife within a few hours of their marriage because of the colour of her eyes.

The incident occurred when the bride’s true eye colour—which her husband mistook for green—was revealed when she woke up without her contact lenses.

As per a report by Arabic daily Al-Rai, the bride clarified that she wears contact lenses due to vision issues and only removes them at night, and the groom never inquired about her eye colour during their engagement period.

The husband could not control himself and accused her of misleading him and divorced her. He believed that eye color plays a crucial role in enhancing offspring.

It is reported that the bride’s family intervened and explained that her green eyes wouldn’t guarantee that their children would inherit this trait, but the husband refused to back down from the divorce.