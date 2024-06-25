Kuwait fire: Another Indian victim identified as Bihar native, mortal remains sent to hometown

A 34-year-old man from Bihar has been identified among the 45 Indian workers who perished in the deadly blaze that engulfed a residential building in Mangaf city on June 12.

The body of the victim, Kaluka, a native of Darbanga, Bihar body was identified after conducting the DNA testing. Kaluka was an employee of NBTC for the past seven years. He was working as a salesman at the NBTC Highway Center.

As per reports by IndiansinKuwait.com, NBTC management had brought Shahrukh Khan, the brother of the deceased to Kuwait for DNA testing procedures as per the instruction from the Kuwait authorities.

Following the legal procedure, the mortal remains were sent to Kaluka’s homeland Patna on Monday, June 24, via Mumbai by Air India. The arrangements were made for Kaluka’s brother to accompany the mortal remains on the same flight.

Further, NBTC officials provided financial assistance to Kaluka’s brother for the funeral ceremonies.

Photo:IndiansinKuwait.com

NBTC management informed that 8 lakh INR financial assistance was provided to the families of all those who lost their lives in the Mangaf fire and 25000 INR for funeral expenses shared with the Indian Embassy in Kuwait.

The huge fire in a seven-storey building in Mangaf, Ahmadi Governorate, Kuwait, claimed the lives of 45 Indians and injured 33 others.

Also, at least 49 foreign workers were killed and 50 others injured. As many as 196 migrant workers were reportedly staying in the building.

The blaze reportedly started in the kitchen around 4 am when most of the 195 migrant workers were asleep.