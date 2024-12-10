Kuwait halts e-Visa service, offers visa-on-arrival for 53 countries

The Kuwaiti government has temporarily halted its e-Visa service to implement system upgrades aimed at improving user experience.
This affects travellers from 53 countries who rely on obtaining visas online before their arrival.
53 countries are:
- Andorra
- Australia
- Austria
- Belgium
- Bhutan
- Brunei
- Bulgaria
- Cambodia
- Canada
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Georgia
- Germany
- Greece
- Hong Kong
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Italy
- Japan
- Laos
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malaysia
- Malta
- Monaco
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- San Marino
- Serbia
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- South Korea
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Ukraine
- United Kingdom
- United States
- Vatican City
The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has announced that the halt is part of a modernisation initiative aimed at improving the user experience on the e-Visa platform.
However, no specific time has been provided for when the enhanced service will resume.
Despite the halt, travellers from 53 countries can still obtain a tourist visa upon arrival at Kuwait City foreign Airport, guaranteeing that foreign visitors have ongoing access.
Requirements
- A passport valid for at least six months
- A confirmed return or onward ticket
- A visa fee of 3 Kuwaiti Dinars (KWD)
- Residential address details in Kuwait
Upon arrival at Kuwait International Airport, travellers can complete their visa application at immigration checkpoints, with registration of a residential address being mandatory.