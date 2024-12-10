Kuwait halts e-Visa service, offers visa-on-arrival for 53 countries

The halt is part of a modernisation initiative aimed at improving the user experience on the e-Visa platform.

Kuwait

The Kuwaiti government has temporarily halted its e-Visa service to implement system upgrades aimed at improving user experience.

This affects travellers from 53 countries who rely on obtaining visas online before their arrival.

53 countries are:

  1. Andorra
  2. Australia
  3. Austria
  4. Belgium
  5. Bhutan
  6. Brunei
  7. Bulgaria
  8. Cambodia
  9. Canada
  10. Croatia
  11. Cyprus
  12. Czech Republic
  13. Denmark
  14. Estonia
  15. Finland
  16. France
  17. Georgia
  18. Germany
  19. Greece
  20. Hong Kong
  21. Hungary
  22. Iceland
  23. Ireland
  24. Italy
  25. Japan
  26. Laos
  27. Latvia
  28. Liechtenstein
  29. Lithuania
  30. Luxembourg
  31. Malaysia
  32. Malta
  33. Monaco
  34. Netherlands
  35. New Zealand
  36. Norway
  37. Poland
  38. Portugal
  39. Romania
  40. San Marino
  41. Serbia
  42. Singapore
  43. Slovakia
  44. Slovenia
  45. South Korea
  46. Spain
  47. Sweden
  48. Switzerland
  49. Turkey
  50. Ukraine
  51. United Kingdom
  52. United States
  53. Vatican City

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has announced that the halt is part of a modernisation initiative aimed at improving the user experience on the e-Visa platform.

However, no specific time has been provided for when the enhanced service will resume.

Despite the halt, travellers from 53 countries can still obtain a tourist visa upon arrival at Kuwait City foreign Airport, guaranteeing that foreign visitors have ongoing access.

Requirements

  • A passport valid for at least six months
  • A confirmed return or onward ticket
  • A visa fee of 3 Kuwaiti Dinars (KWD)
  • Residential address details in Kuwait

Upon arrival at Kuwait International Airport, travellers can complete their visa application at immigration checkpoints, with registration of a residential address being mandatory.

