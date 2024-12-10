Kuwait halts e-Visa service, offers visa-on-arrival for 53 countries

The Kuwaiti government has temporarily halted its e-Visa service to implement system upgrades aimed at improving user experience.

This affects travellers from 53 countries who rely on obtaining visas online before their arrival.

53 countries are:

Andorra Australia Austria Belgium Bhutan Brunei Bulgaria Cambodia Canada Croatia Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Estonia Finland France Georgia Germany Greece Hong Kong Hungary Iceland Ireland Italy Japan Laos Latvia Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Malaysia Malta Monaco Netherlands New Zealand Norway Poland Portugal Romania San Marino Serbia Singapore Slovakia Slovenia South Korea Spain Sweden Switzerland Turkey Ukraine United Kingdom United States Vatican City

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has announced that the halt is part of a modernisation initiative aimed at improving the user experience on the e-Visa platform.

However, no specific time has been provided for when the enhanced service will resume.

Despite the halt, travellers from 53 countries can still obtain a tourist visa upon arrival at Kuwait City foreign Airport, guaranteeing that foreign visitors have ongoing access.

Requirements

A passport valid for at least six months

A confirmed return or onward ticket

A visa fee of 3 Kuwaiti Dinars (KWD)

Residential address details in Kuwait

Upon arrival at Kuwait International Airport, travellers can complete their visa application at immigration checkpoints, with registration of a residential address being mandatory.