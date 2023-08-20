Kuwait: INS Visakhapatnam docks at Al-Shuwaikh Port

Kuwait: Indian naval ship INS Visakhapatnam on Sunday docked at Al-Shuwaikh Port as part of a three-day stay in Kuwait.

The visit of INS Visakhapatnam will open “doors to Indian Community in Kuwait”.

Ship tours and crew interactions will spread positivity during the three-day stay of INS Vishakhapatnam at Shuwaikh port, the Indian embassy in Kuwait posted on social media.

The visit also adds a new chapter to the bilateral navy-to-navy cooperation between India and Kuwait, a press release issued by the Indian Embassy said.

The ship was accorded a warm welcome on arrival by Kuwait’s senior naval officials, Kuwait border guards and Indian embassy officials.

Indian school students also greeted INS Visakhapatnam enthusiastically by waving Indian flags.

Ambassador of India to Kuwait, Adarsh Swaika, was received onboard the ship by Rear Admiral McCarthy and Captain Rao.

He was briefed about the ship operations and its state-of-art systems.

Later, a Yoga session was also organised by the Indian embassy for the crew members of INS Visakhapatnam.

India and Kuwait enjoy traditionally friendly relations, rooted in history and having stood the test of time. India has been a natural trading partner of Kuwait and until 1961 Indian Rupee was the legal tender in Kuwait.

Till the discovery and development of oil, Kuwait’s economy revolved around its fine harbour and maritime activities which included shipbuilding, pearl diving, fishing and voyages to India on wooden dhows carrying dates, Arabian horses and pearls that were traded for wood, cereals, clothes and spices, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Al-Alati and held discussions on strengthening Navy-to-Navy cooperation between India and Kuwait.

