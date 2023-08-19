Now, traffic fines must be cleared for expats before leaving Kuwait

The new rules will be effective from Saturday, August 19.

Representative image (Photo: Social media)

Kuwait: Expatriates in Kuwait will now be required to settle all traffic fines and violations registered against them before leaving the country, effective from Saturday, August 19.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday, August 18, Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior said that the fines must be paid in full, regardless of the reason for leaving the country.

It has introduced several user-friendly methods for expatriates to fulfil this requirement effectively.

  • Sahel mobile application
  • Ministry of Interior electronic portal
  • Traffic collection offices at Kuwait International Airport and sea ports
  • General traffic departments

This initiative aligns with ongoing efforts to ensure the proper collection of debts owed to the ministry. 

The Ministry of the Interior calls on everyone to follow the rules stipulated in the law and not to violate them, because it will not hesitate to carry out its responsibility to maintain security and national order.

