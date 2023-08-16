India announces multiple-entry tourist visas for Kuwaitis

The Indian ambaddaor to Kuwait, Dr Adarsh Swaika, has announced multiple entry tourist visas for Kuwaiti nationals, Arabic daily Al Qabas reported.

Under this new visa arrangement, Kuwaiti visitors are given the privilege of travelling to India several times over a span of six months.

This provision gives them the flexibility to visit other South Asian countries and re-enter India multiple times within the visa’s validity.

Highlighting the multi-faceted visa options, Dr Swaika emphasized the embassy’s commitment to serve a wide range of subjects including tourism, business, education and employment opportunities.

Prospective travellers are advised to start their visa application process online.

After submitting the necessary documents, the payment can be made conveniently at the embassy’s consular services and visa centers at three different locations in Kuwait.

Normally, visas for Kuwaiti citizens are granted within one day, the ambassador said.

He also shared some statistical insights that the embassy has issued nearly 5,000 visas in just eight months of this year. This follows the 6,000 tourist visas issued last year.