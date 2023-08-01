Sending red-heart emoji can land you in jail in these countries

Sending a ‘red heart’ emoji to a girl on WhatsApp or any other social networking sites is considered a crime of incitement to debauchery in Kuwait and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

According to Kuwaiti lawyer Haya Al-Shalhi on Sunday July 30, those convicted of this crime can face up to two years in jail and a fine not exceeding 2,000 Kuwaiti dinars (Rs 5,35,584).

تعقيباً على مانشر امس

اي نعم القانون يعاقب بافعال التحرش

وممكن تقاس هذه الافعال والاشارات والتلميحات بتكراراها على الطرف الاخر

سواء مرأه او رجل وكان رافض هذه الافعال

بالتحرش ( محتوى المحادثه برموزها)



وتندرج قانونياً بجريمة التحريض على الفسق والفجور ويثبت فيها القصد الجنائي

Similarly, in Saudi Arabia, sending ‘red heart’ emojis on WhatsApp can lead to a jail term of two to five years, along with a fine of 100,000 Saudi Riyals (Rs 21,92,588).

According to a Saudi cybercrime expert, sending red hearts on WhatsApp could be interpreted as “harassment” within the country’s jurisdiction.

In case of a repeated violation, the fine could reach 300,000 Saudi Riyals (Rs 65,77,838) with five years in jail.