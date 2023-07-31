Video: Benazir Bhutto’s wax statue unveiled at Madame Tussauds in Dubai

Abu Dhabi: A wax statue of Pakistan’s late former Prime Minister (PM) Benazir Bhutto was unveiled at the Madame Tussauds Museum, Bluewaters Island in Dubai on Sunday, July 30.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, son of the late PM, also attended the unveiling event during his daylong visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrives on a 1-day visit to UAE



Discuss entire spectrum of bilateral relations between Pakistan and UAE with FM



Offer condolences to the UAE leadership on sad demise of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed, brother of HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, UAE's President

Benazir’s wax statue was relocated from London to the UAE and is adorned with the same outfit she wore when she was sworn in as the PM of Pakistan.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, on Monday, July 31, Bilawal wrote, “With immense pride and humility, I attended the unveiling of the statue of the first Pakistani personality to be commemorated at Madame Tussauds today in Dubai – the inimitable, the indomitable, the irreplaceable, my mother, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.”

Bilawal said he was sure the statute will serve to inspire generations to come and “remind us of the enduring resonance of the values #SMBB lived and fought for – democracy, justice, human rights, rule of law, compassion, and freedom”.

“My family and I, and indeed, all Pakistanis are profoundly grateful to Madame Tussauds Dubai for honouring Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s memory and legacy,” he added.

Benazir Bhutto became the first woman to lead a Muslim-majority country in modern history when she was elected PM in 1988. She held office until 1990 and was re-elected in 1993, until 1996.

During her time in power, she implemented several social and economic reforms and advocated for women’s rights and poverty alleviation.

On December 27, 2007, she was assassinated in a subsequent attack, during an election rally in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.