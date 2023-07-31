Saudi Arabia: Temperatures may soar up to 50 degrees Celsius

Riyadh: Mercury is expecting to touch 50 degrees Celsius in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) in the week following Monday, July 30.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, July 29, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), indicated that the eastern region will witness high temperatures, reaching between 48 to 50 degrees.

Also Read Morocco’s Nouhaila Benzina becomes first player to wear headscarf at World Cup

The eastern and southern parts of Riyadh will see temperatures between 46 to 48 degrees Celsius. The centre said that the weather will remain very hot in the eastern region and parts of the central region, while the maximum temperatures will remain high with a dust storm that will limit the extent of horizontal visibility in parts of the Makkah region.

⚠️ يُتوقع – بمشيئة الله – ابتداءً من غداً #الأحد وحتى نهاية الأسبوع استمرار تأثير ارتفاع درجات الحرارة العظمى مابين ( 48-50 )مْ على #المنطقة_الشرقية ، وما بين ( 46-48)مْ على الأجزاء الشرقية والجنوبية من منطقة #الرياض.@emara_sharqia @SaudiDCD #نحيطكم_بأجوائكم pic.twitter.com/7ZlHFU9cNY — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (NCM) (@NCMKSA) July 29, 2023

On Saturday, temperatures across the country were at an all-time high, ranging between 45 and 49 degrees Celsius.

The temperature in Al-Ahsa reached 49 degrees Celsius, while Dammam witnessed a rise in temperatures to 48 degrees Celsius.

The temperature in Wadi Al-Dawasir and Sharurah reached 46 degrees Celsius, while Jeddah and Qaisumah recorded temperatures of 45 degrees Celsius.

On Wednesday, July 26, the Kingdom’s ministry of health issued a warning urging people to take caution due to the upcoming severe heat wave.

The ministry warned of the dangers of heat waves, calling on citizens to avoid being outdoors between 11 am and 3 pm.

As per a report by AFP, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued a warning about climate change, saying, “The era of global warming is over; the era of global boiling has arrived.”

“July has already seen the hottest three-week period ever recorded; the three hottest days on record; and the highest-ever ocean temperatures for this time of year,” he said at a press conference at the UN headquarters in New York on Thursday, July 27.