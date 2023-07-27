Saudi Arabia cautions people against extreme heat waves

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has warned people against exposure to extreme heat that most regions of the Kingdom witness during the summer season.

The Ministry of Health (MoH) on Wednesday, July 26 said exposure to extreme heat is dangerous to human health and the most prominent risk is skin dryness, sunstroke, and heat exhaustion.

It has clarified that the most important ways to avoid heat waves are to stay in the shade between 11 am and 3 pm, as well as wearing long sun-protective clothing, covering your head, using sunscreen, wearing sunglasses and drinking enough water and fluids.

تجنب درجات الحرارة العالية

تجنب درجات الحرارة العالية

لتحمي جسدك من الإجهاد.

تعرف كيف تحمي نفسك من حرارة الجو؟

It is worth noting that MoH’s warning coincides with the statement issued by the National Center for Metrology (NCM), which indicated that Saudi Arabia will witness a heat wave, noting that the effect of the high temperatures until the end of this week will continue.

NCM stated that the high temperatures will vary between 48-50 degrees Celsius in the eastern region and 46-48 degrees Celsius in the eastern and southern parts of the Riyadh region, the eastern parts of Al-Qassim- region, as well as the western parts of the Madinah region.