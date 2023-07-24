Saudi Arabia: Temperatures expected to reach 50 degrees Celcius this week

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) announced that the high temperatures are expected to continue until the end of this week in four regions, ranging from 46 and 50 degrees Celsius.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) indicated that the eastern region will witness high temperatures, reaching between 48 to 50 degrees Celsius.

While the high temperatures continue to affect the eastern and southern parts of the Riyadh region, the eastern parts of the Qassim region, and the western parts of the Madinah region, to reach between 46 to 48 degrees Celsius.

⚠️ يتوقع ـ بمشيئة الله ـ استمرار تأثير ارتفاع درجات الحرارة حتى نهاية الأسبوع الجاري.. (48-50) ْم على المنطقة #الشرقية و (46-48) ْم على الأجزاء الشرقية والجنوبية من منطقة #الرياض والأجزاء الشرقية من منطقة #القصيم والأجزاء الغربية من منطقة #المدينة_المنورة@emara_sharqia… pic.twitter.com/bNb4g5D0fP — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (NCM) (@NCMKSA) July 22, 2023

It is noteworthy that the World Meteorological Organization set the absolute world record level at 56.7 degrees Celsius in Death Valley in 1913, but many meteorologists do not consider it reliable, according to AFP.

It is expected that July of 2023 is likely to be the warmest month on record in “hundreds, if not thousands, of years,” according to Gavin Schmidt, chief climate scientist at the US Space Agency (NASA).