Morocco’s Nouhaila Benzina becomes first player to wear headscarf at World Cup

Moroccan defender, Nouhaila Benzina has made history on Sunday, July 30, by becoming the first-ever player to wear a headscarf at a FIFA Women’s World Cup during their 1-0 win over South Korea.

For “health and safety reasons,” FIFA had banned players from wearing religious head coverings, but the rule was lifted in 2014 after pressure from activists, athletes, and government and football officials.

Twenty-five-year-old defender is the first player to wear a headscarf at a senior women’s international tournament.

Benzina was an unused substitute for Morocco’s opening 6-0 defeat against Germany on Monday, July 24, but was named in the starting line-up by manager Reynald Pedroes for the deciding game in Adelaide.

Benzina said she was proud to represent her country and her faith at the global tournament. “A lot of work was done over many years, and thank Allah it had a positive result,” she told Al Jazeera. “We hope to play at a high level and honor Moroccans,” the footballer added.

Benzina was born on May 11, 1998, in Kenitra, Morocco. She plays professional club soccer for the Association’s Sports of Forces Armed Royal – the eight-time defending champion in Morocco’s top women’s league.

Morocco is the first Arab or North African country to qualify for the Women’s World Cup.