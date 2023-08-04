Kuwait announces mandatory biometric fingerprinting for Gulf citizens, expats

The Kuwait Ports Authority (KPA) has recently introduced a new regulation mandating biometric fingerprinting for Gulf nationals and expatriates visiting the country, local media reported.

The mandatory fingerprinting of visitors is subject to the frequency of flights arriving at the airport.

As reported by Arabic daily Al-Anba, this requirement specifically applies to individuals who have not previously undergone fingerprinting in Kuwait. The authorities will assess the number of flights arriving to determine if they can carry out a practical fingerprinting process for passengers within a specified time frame.

If there is a significant number of arrivals, the passengers will be allowed to proceed without being fingerprinted.

The source also revealed that some airlines already require expatriates and citizens to undergo fingerprinting as part of their entry procedures. However, the procedure is not mandatory for Kuwaitis coming from abroad.

To facilitate this process, all entry points in the country are equipped with fingerprint devices, ensuring that the procedure is completed within a minute for each individual.